|
|
Althea D. Jordan, 92, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born May 15, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Lackey Temple. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two husbands, Richard Paxton and George Jordan, and three siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Beth (Fred) Garlitz, of Greensburg, and Lisa (Darren) Knauss, of Jeannette; and three grandchildren, Brieann Garlitz, Allen Osinski and Alexis Osinski.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 20, 2019