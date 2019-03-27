|
Alton E. Geckle Jr., 88, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Ruffsdale, the son of the late Alton and Laura Geckle. Mr. Geckle was a member of the Ruffsdale Gun Club and attended the St. Vincent Basilica Parish, of Latrobe. He is survived by his son, Joseph A. Geckle (Carolyn), of Greensburg; daughter, Michelle O. Geckle (Rose Cipollone), of Mt Lebanon; son, Jeffrey Geckle, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; son, Gregory Geckle, of Scottdale; five grandchildren; his niece, Kathy, and his longtime companion, Betty Rocker, of Marguerite. In addition to his parents, Mr. Geckle was preceded in death by his brother, Don Geckle, and his sisters, Beverly Templeton and Martha Stanley.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, with Father Thomas Curry officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019