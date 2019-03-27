Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Geckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton E. Geckle Jr.


1930 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alton E. Geckle Jr. Obituary
Alton E. Geckle Jr., 88, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Ruffsdale, the son of the late Alton and Laura Geckle. Mr. Geckle was a member of the Ruffsdale Gun Club and attended the St. Vincent Basilica Parish, of Latrobe. He is survived by his son, Joseph A. Geckle (Carolyn), of Greensburg; daughter, Michelle O. Geckle (Rose Cipollone), of Mt Lebanon; son, Jeffrey Geckle, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; son, Gregory Geckle, of Scottdale; five grandchildren; his niece, Kathy, and his longtime companion, Betty Rocker, of Marguerite. In addition to his parents, Mr. Geckle was preceded in death by his brother, Don Geckle, and his sisters, Beverly Templeton and Martha Stanley.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, with Father Thomas Curry officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.