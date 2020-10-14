Alvin A. Kovatch Sr., 79, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home. He was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Yukon, and was the son of the late Anthony "Whitey" and Mildred (Bussard) Kovatch. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a boom truck operator by Multi Metals, Greensburg. He loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, and he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. He was a member of Slickville American Legion. Alvin will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Frances (Loadman) Kovatch; sons, Alvin A. Kovatch Jr., of Export, and John L. Kovatch (Lisa), of Greensburg; and sister, Marlene Zappone (Don Sr.). He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Shana, Alysha, Melissa and Shannon; and several great-grandchildren; all of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Donnie Jr., Lisa, Frank Jr., Crystal and Dianne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kovatch. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Roy Aiken Jr., of Living Word Congregational Church, Jeannette, officiating. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice
