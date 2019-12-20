|
Alvin A. "Al" Mariani, 77, of Export, passed away suddenly Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Braddock, a son of the late Dominic and Irma (DiSalvatore) Mariani. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Mariani. He was a hairstylist for 55 years and the proprietor of the former DaLor Beauty Salon in Monroeville. Al was currently working with his daughter, Lisa, at Bella Shea Beauty Salon in Export. He was a life Master Bridge Player who enjoyed watching all Pittsburgh sports teams. Al will be remembered as the best husband, Dad, Pappy and friend. Surviving is his beloved wife, Nan; loving children, Dana, Lisa (Kenny), Mark and Tricia; cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Steven, Andrew, Anthony and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Avery and John; devoted siblings, Joann, Elaine and Roland; and special brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at which time a service will be held, at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019