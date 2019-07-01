Alvin Ullman, 85, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Greensburg after a long and fulfilling life as a husband, father and good friend to all he met. He was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 5, 1934. He later resided in Mt. Lebanon; Hollywood, Fla.; and Greensburg. Al had a sister, Pearl Schecter, and a niece, Courtney Talmoud, who both reside in Silver Spring, Md., and four half siblings, Rita, Rachel, Louis and Gussie. His parents, Jacob and Esther, were Jewish immigrants from Poland. Jacob provided for his family by establishing a grocery store in Wilkes-Barre, where Al was raised. Al graduated from Caughlin High School and was very active in the Jewish fraternity Sigma Alpha Ro and the Jewish Community Center. He attended the University of Michigan and graduated from Wilkes College with a degree in business administration. Al studied at Dickinson School of Law before serving in the Army Jewish Chaplaincy at Fort Mead, Md. There he discovered the joys of helping others and providing spiritual guidance. Since his youth, Al was an entrepreneur and salesman. After his military service, he worked in advertising sales before starting Area Directory Publishers Inc., a suburban telephone directory company that would go on to produce directories in Mt. Lebanon, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and in Plantation, Fla. In 1963, Alvin married Phyllis Goldhamer and had a son, Jonathan Dwight Ullman, in 1968. Al provided guidance and support for all his son's endeavors and encouraged him to purse his passions. In Greensburg, Al shared the last decades of his life with his beloved partner, Georgine Dorundo. Al maintained a lifelong bond with his childhood friends, Arnold Hoeflich and Jack Lieberman, who kept in touch with him until his final days. More recently, he developed strong friendships with Sunil Andrrycak and Curk Fry, both of whom were frequently found at his bedside during his last months. He was also close to his sister-in-law, Essie Ullman, and nephew, Robert Mantin. Alvin's last decade was challenged by the mounting effects of multiple serious chronic illnesses that he fought aggressively, allowing for a continued productive life, including being elected as a Westmoreland County precinct election supervisor, duties that he faithfully carried out in his last year. Alvin was a member of Congregation Emanu-El Israel of Greensburg. He is survived by his son, Jonathan, and granddaughter, Leah, and missed by Blanca Mesa, his daughter-in-law, and her children, Nicholas and Daniel Ducassi.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery on Middletown Road in Hempfield Township near Greensburg. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.

Donations in memory of Alvin Ullman can be made to the place that brightened his youth and that he recalled with warmest memories to the end of his life, the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S.J. Strauss Lane, Kingston, PA 18704. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 1, 2019