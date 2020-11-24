Alyce Faye Mornes Phillips, 71, of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh. She was born Saturday, July 16, 1949, in Natrona Heights, the daughter of the late Albert G. Erma F. Allshouse Mornes. She was a lifetime member of the George G. McMurtry Auxilary. She enjoyed bingo, cards, word searches, camping, football games, Jeopardy and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife and mother to her husband and children. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis Lee Phillips, her children, Dawn Stineman, of Phoenix, Ariz., Wendy Headley and her husband, Mike, of Leechburg, Dennis L. Phillips II, of Vandergrift, and Meghen Sowers and her husband, Mark, of Washington Township, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her sisters, Y. Sue Robinson, of Leechburg, and Dolores Mornes, of Vandergrift, and her brother, Barry Mornes and his wife, Sandy, of Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Knepshield, her brother, Kenneth Mornes; and her son-in-law, Jim Stineman. Private family viewing will be held with Pastor Lee Rupert conducting services. All arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., Avonmore, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.