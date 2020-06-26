Amanda M. Nelson
Amanda Michelle O'Neill Nelson, 36, of Conway, passed away unexpectedly at home, Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1983, in Clearfield, Utah, daughter of Raymond A. Nelson, of West Deer Township, and Beverly Ann (Spears) Nelson, of Tarentum. She has lived in the area her entire life, where she was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. Amanda graduated as a straight-A student from Kellerman High School in Virginia Beach, Va., and was studying drug and alcohol counseling at South University. Besides her parents, she is survived by her children, Zachary Paul Nelson and Luella Elizabeth Ann Jordan; fiance, Patrick Jordan; a brother, Raymond A. Nelson Jr. (Susan Garret); half-brother, Brandon M. (Laura) Lincoln, of Tarentum; and maternal grandmother, Julia A. Spears Bono. She was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Anne Nelson; grandfather, Herbert Spears; and grandmother, Regina E. Nelson. All services for Amanda will be private. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.
