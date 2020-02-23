|
Amel James "A.J." Newmyer Jr. passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. Born April 19, 1922, in Greensburg, he was the only child of the late A.J. Newmyer and Violet Ryvers (Veitch) Newmyer. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School, Mt. Union University, Alliance, Ohio (Go Purple Raiders) and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a petroleum geologist, working the South West Texas oil fields for the first 20 years of his career before returning to the area and concentrating on hydrogeology and doing consulting work for the remainder of his career. He was a World War II Army veteran, serving two years from 1943-1945, starting as a flight navigator. He was accepted into pilot training at Bonham Air Field, Texas, and later was awarded his wings at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, La. He enjoyed classical music, woodworking, gardening, traveling, family gatherings and sending hand-drawn cartoon special occasion cards to family. Mr. Newmyer is survived locally by son, A.J. Newmyer III, his son, A.J. Newmyer IV and his wife, Kelley; son, Steve Newmyer and his wife, Martha, and their sons, Luke and Max Newmyer; a daughter, Mary (Newmyer) Caristianos and her husband, Rollin, and their daughter, Andrea, of Hot Springs, Ark. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joyce Newmyer. The family wishes to thank Frank and Elgin Panichelle of Carmella's House for their caring understanding and kindness as time takes a toll on a loved one, and the family would also like to thank all staff of Westmoreland Manor B-4. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.