Amelia "Millie" (Yackovich) Damiano, 92, of South Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Rillton, a daughter of the late Simo and Helen (Poznick) Yackovich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony "Tony" Damiano; an infant sister, Amelia Yackovich; sister, Anna Bazala; and two brothers, George Yackovich and Miller Yackovich. Amelia graduated from Sewickley Township High School and then Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh, with a degree in business. She spent her career as an executive secretary, and later an expeditor at Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Co. in Trafford. Amelia was an active member of Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngwood and served as president of the Circle of Serbian Sisters for many years. She was also a member of the Serbian National Federation (SNF) Lodge in Irwin. She is survived by her sisters and brother, Mary Nagoda, of Export, Angeline Babich, of Yukon, Catherine Anthony, of Rillton, Nick Sava (Janice) Yackovich, of Rillton, and Joanne (Richard) Stepinsky, of Herminie; her dear niece, Helen Kalp, of Greensburg; her great-nephew and great-niece, Joe Kalp, of Greensburg, and Milena Kalp, of Brentwood; 17 additional nieces and nephews; 12 godchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews who she loved dearly. She will always be their beloved Tete Millie. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Parastas will begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held in Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church with Father Rumen Stoychev officiating. Private interment will be in Irwin Union Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Amelia's name to Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. 3rd St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Additionally, her family offers a special thank-you to the nurses and aides from Excela Home Care and Hospice. www.bachafh.com
