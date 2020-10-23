1/
Amelia Damiano
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia "Millie" (Yackovich) Damiano, 92, of South Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Rillton, a daughter of the late Simo and Helen (Poznick) Yackovich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony "Tony" Damiano; an infant sister, Amelia Yackovich; sister, Anna Bazala; and two brothers, George Yackovich and Miller Yackovich. Amelia graduated from Sewickley Township High School and then Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh, with a degree in business. She spent her career as an executive secretary, and later an expeditor at Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Co. in Trafford. Amelia was an active member of Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngwood and served as president of the Circle of Serbian Sisters for many years. She was also a member of the Serbian National Federation (SNF) Lodge in Irwin. She is survived by her sisters and brother, Mary Nagoda, of Export, Angeline Babich, of Yukon, Catherine Anthony, of Rillton, Nick Sava (Janice) Yackovich, of Rillton, and Joanne (Richard) Stepinsky, of Herminie; her dear niece, Helen Kalp, of Greensburg; her great-nephew and great-niece, Joe Kalp, of Greensburg, and Milena Kalp, of Brentwood; 17 additional nieces and nephews; 12 godchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews who she loved dearly. She will always be their beloved Tete Millie. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Parastas will begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held in Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church with Father Rumen Stoychev officiating. Private interment will be in Irwin Union Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Amelia's name to Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. 3rd St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Additionally, her family offers a special thank-you to the nurses and aides from Excela Home Care and Hospice. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
07:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved