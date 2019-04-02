Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries

Amelia E. Licata, 94, of Greensburg, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born June 12, 1924, in Hannastown, the daughter of the late Natale and Priscilla (Rundy) Gasperin. Amelia was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she worked as a legal secretary for the Redlich, Cassol, Redlich, and Morocco law firm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Licata Sr.; granddaughter, Lori Ann (Fornal) Schmitt; and brothers, David, Frank, Henry, and John "Crack" Gasperin. Amelia was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her son, Anthony J. (Lois) Licata Jr., of North Carolina; daughter, Annette M. Licata, of Greensburg; and granddaughter, Jaime Lyn Fornal, of Colorado. Amelia's family would like to extend special thanks to Viaquest Hospice, especially Betty, Gregg, Tracy, and Taylor, for their exceptional care and compassion.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 2, 2019
