Amelia G. Wilson, 88, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 5, 1932, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward and Mamie (Thorpe) Exton. Prior to her retirement, Amelia worked as an administrative assistant for various businesses. She was a member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing bridge, quilting and traveling to Florida with her husband for the winters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wilson; brothers, Albert and Lestor Exton; sisters, Isabelle Shubert and Marietta Flaherty. She is survived by her sons, Dale and Gregg Wilson; daughters, Diane Palmer and Laurie Prenatt and her husband, Patrick; six grandchildren, Nathan (Courtney), Megan, Adam, Heather, Gregg Alan, and Bryan; and great-granddaughter, Addison. Due to covid-19, visitation and funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Amelia. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.