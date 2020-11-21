Amelia M. (Janiro) Nesbit, 87, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Claridge, fell asleep to the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her daughters home in Charlotte, N.C. She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Leckrone, Pa., to the late Dominic and Margaret (Ferrutti) Janiro. Amelia dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a member of St. Barbara Parish and The American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Post 260. Amelia is survived by her children, Denise (Courtney) Carlton, of Charlotte, N.C., William (Lisa) Nesbit Jr., of Claridge and David (Stacey) Nesbit, of Delmont; grandchildren, Laura (Mark) Davey, Michael (Kaitlyn) Nesbit and Courtney Carlton; great-grandchildren, Graham, Reese and Banks Davey; and brother, Dominic Janiro, of North Huntingdon. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nesbit. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Barbara Parish, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636, stbarbara.weshareonline.org
. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.