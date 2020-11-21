1/1
Amelia M. Nesbit
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia M. (Janiro) Nesbit, 87, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Claridge, fell asleep to the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her daughters home in Charlotte, N.C. She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Leckrone, Pa., to the late Dominic and Margaret (Ferrutti) Janiro. Amelia dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a member of St. Barbara Parish and The American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Post 260. Amelia is survived by her children, Denise (Courtney) Carlton, of Charlotte, N.C., William (Lisa) Nesbit Jr., of Claridge and David (Stacey) Nesbit, of Delmont; grandchildren, Laura (Mark) Davey, Michael (Kaitlyn) Nesbit and Courtney Carlton; great-grandchildren, Graham, Reese and Banks Davey; and brother, Dominic Janiro, of North Huntingdon. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nesbit. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Barbara Parish, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636, stbarbara.weshareonline.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. Amelia was a wonderful woman who took me under her wing the first time I helped out for the Memorial Day parade marchers. She will be sadly missed.
Rhonda Berlin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved