Amelia M. Nix
1920 - 2020
Amelia Marie Nix, 100, of Plum Borough, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born June 10, 1920, in Renton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Sober) Kern. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Beth (Dennis) Scarpiniti, of New Kensington; granddaughters, Megan (Larry) Encisco, of New Kensington, and Brittany (Harvey) Booth, of Bakerstown; great-grandchildren, Brody Booth, Olivia Booth, Sadie Encisco, and Dominic Encisco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Thomas Nix; and sisters, Mary Blasky, Elizabeth Skerl and Emma Sorenson. Services and interment in Plum Creek Cemetery are to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
