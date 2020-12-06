Amelia Marie Nix, 100, of Plum Borough, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born June 10, 1920, in Renton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Sober) Kern. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Beth (Dennis) Scarpiniti, of New Kensington; granddaughters, Megan (Larry) Encisco, of New Kensington, and Brittany (Harvey) Booth, of Bakerstown; great-grandchildren, Brody Booth, Olivia Booth, Sadie Encisco, and Dominic Encisco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Thomas Nix; and sisters, Mary Blasky, Elizabeth Skerl and Emma Sorenson. Services and interment in Plum Creek Cemetery are to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.



