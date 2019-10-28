|
Amelia V. (Bittens) Knor Coban, 97, of Herminie, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late and Andy and Rose (Cevic) Bittens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul P. Knor, of Herminie, and John Coban, of McKeesport. Amelia graduated from Sewickley Area High School in 1942. She had worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh. She had been a member of St. Dennis and St. Patrick churches in McKeesport. She was active in the SNPJ Lodge, Royal Neighbors and North Versailles Bud Light Trio Bowling League, where she bowled until she was 95 and bowled a 245 when she was 92. Amelia is survived by her six children, Paulette Knor, of Washington, D.C., Timothy (Linda) Knor, of Herminie, Denise Borkovich, of Irwin, Deborah (Art) Morrell, of North Huntingdon, Paul (Virginia) Knor, of Ruffsdale, and Cary (Nancy) Knor, of Adamstown, Md.; 12 special grandchildren; 21 special great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for all their love and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick's Ladies of Charity, 312 42nd St., McKeesport, PA 15132. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
