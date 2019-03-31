Amidio A. Lancianese, 78, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. Born June 12, 1940, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Emidio Lancianese and Margaret T. (Keough) Lancianese. Amidio was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. and had been a veteran of the Marine Corps. He was a member of the Frontier Club and St. Joseph Social Club and he enjoyed coin collecting and going to casinos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Yolanda Carns, Eileen Leone Houser, Dolores Steiner, and Gloria Cmar. Amidio is survived by his wife, Shirley A. (Radakovich) Lancianese, of Latrobe; two sons, Anthony A. Lancianese and his wife, Jennifer, of Deep Creek, Md., and David G. Lancianese, of Latrobe; one daughter, Christina M. Gould and her husband, Gregory, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Giuliana and Dominick Lancianese; and two sisters, Carlotta Lancianese, of Latrobe, and Karen Burns, of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

The family respectfully requests no flowers be sent.