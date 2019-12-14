|
|
Amy A. (Winklosky) McQuaide, 55, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 2, 1964, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Faith Ann (Robinson) Winklosky, of Latrobe, and the late Don A. Winklosky. Amy was a very faithful Catholic and pro-life supporter. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and St. Sylvester Church, Slickville. A strong advocate for homeschooling, she considered raising and teaching her children her greatest accomplishment. Amy graduated from Derry Area High School, where she was active with the Future Farmers of America. Her time with the FFA gave her the wonderful opportunity to travel to Japan and also as an exchange student to Germany. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Saint Vincent College and later became a registered nurse. Amy loved being outdoors, traveling and camping, especially at Keystone State Park. She also enjoyed social gatherings, polka dancing and square dancing, and had run in the Pittsburgh Marathon. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by three infant children. Along with her mother, Amy is survived by her husband of 28 years, Curtis B. McQuaide Jr., of Slickville; her eight children, Rachel A. Hill and her husband, Andrew, Miles B. McQuaide, Thaddeus E. McQuaide, Conrad M. McQuaide, Veronica F. McQuaide, Eli K. McQuaide, Clare A. McQuaide and Monica G. McQuaide, all of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Caleb, Corbin and Walter; two brothers, Paul A. Winklosky and his wife, Gretchen, of Derry, and Devin A. Winklosky and his wife, Tricia, of Gibsonia; and one sister, Mary F. Stoner and her husband, Sam, of Latrobe. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019