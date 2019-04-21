|
Amy (Middlemiss) Fallecker, 42, of Hutchinson, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. She was born March 5, 1977, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Sandra (Johnston) Daughtery, of North Huntingdon, and Ed Middlemiss, of North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Eric Fallecker; and their children, Alec John Wiedl, of Sutersville, Tiffany Fallecker, of Herminie, and Austin and Anastasia Fallecker, both at home; brother and sister, Mark Middlemiss, of North Huntingdon, and Erin Brentzel and her husband, Dave, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to May 2, 2019