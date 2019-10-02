Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Greensburg, PA
Amy L. Bovino


1967 - 2019
Amy L. Bovino Obituary
Amy Lynn Bovino, 52, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in her home. She was born April 6, 1967, in Johnstown, a daughter of Stephen F. and Rita M. (Altimore) Bovino, both of Greensburg. She had been a special administrative assistant for the Pittsburgh Conference and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Amy was a graduate of York College in York, Pa. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Pasquale and Amelia Altimore; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Sandra Bovino; two aunts, Mary Paratore and Dorothy Golian; and an uncle, Charles Bovino. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Stephen F. Bovino, of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Patrick J. Bovino and wife Elizabeth, of Mt. Lebanon; and five nieces and nephews, Isabella, Sophia, Claire, Alex and Lucas.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private inurnment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
