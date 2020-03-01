Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421

Amy M. Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy M. Ramsey Obituary
Amy M. Ramsey, 56, lifelong resident of Greensburg, was called home suddenly Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, to be with her Lord and loved ones in Heaven. Amy provided residential care for From the Heart and Community Options and loved working with her clients. She was an avid Steelers fan that possessed a shining personality and a heart of pure gold, making her the life of the party wherever she went. Amy found pleasure hollering for BINGO, going to the Rivers Casino, talking with her friends, and spoiling her most treasured grandbabies. Amy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Joan (Elliott) Ramsey; a sister, Roxanne Ridgely; a brother, Hillary Ramsey; and her partner of 25 years, Ulysses "Mickey" Johnson. Amy is survived by a daughter, Ashlee Johnson; a son, Ulysses "Mickey" Johnson (Mary Defloria); and grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Ryene, and Enzo Johnson, all of Greensburg. She is also survived by her three sisters, Becky (Howard) Ridgely, of Dawson, Beverly (Carl) Lewis and Jacqueline Ramsey, of Greensburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, and some very special lifelong friends. Her absence will be felt greatly among all the lives she's touched. Service information is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -