Amy M. Ramsey, 56, lifelong resident of Greensburg, was called home suddenly Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, to be with her Lord and loved ones in Heaven. Amy provided residential care for From the Heart and Community Options and loved working with her clients. She was an avid Steelers fan that possessed a shining personality and a heart of pure gold, making her the life of the party wherever she went. Amy found pleasure hollering for BINGO, going to the Rivers Casino, talking with her friends, and spoiling her most treasured grandbabies. Amy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Joan (Elliott) Ramsey; a sister, Roxanne Ridgely; a brother, Hillary Ramsey; and her partner of 25 years, Ulysses "Mickey" Johnson. Amy is survived by a daughter, Ashlee Johnson; a son, Ulysses "Mickey" Johnson (Mary Defloria); and grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Ryene, and Enzo Johnson, all of Greensburg. She is also survived by her three sisters, Becky (Howard) Ridgely, of Dawson, Beverly (Carl) Lewis and Jacqueline Ramsey, of Greensburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, and some very special lifelong friends. Her absence will be felt greatly among all the lives she's touched. Service information is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.