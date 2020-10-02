1/
Andrea L. Aglio
1949 - 2020
Andrea L. Aglio, 70, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born Nov. 8, 1949, daughter of Bonnie (Filbern) Grushecky and the late Andrew Grushecky. Andrea was a member of First Baptist Church of Belle Vernon and the West Newton Women's Club. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher at Yough School District. With a love for arts and crafts, she was also a painting instructor. Surviving in addition to her mother, are her husband of 48 years, Ron Aglio; two sons, Jonathan Aglio and wife, Jennifer, and Justin Aglio and wife, Korin; four grandchildren, Louis, Avery, Giuliana, and Angelo; a brother, Brent Grushecky and wife, Betsy; and nieces and nephews. According to Andrea's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A committal service for family and friends will be held at noon Saturday at the Grove in West Newton Cemetery (near office). Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Fond memories of a fine friend. So sorry for your loss will be keeping you all in our prayers
John and Cathy Hall
Friend
October 1, 2020
To my dear friend
You were one of the kindest and considerate people I’ve known
Always putting everyone before yourself
I will miss you so much
Sending prayers
Diane
Friend
