Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Andrew A. Reck


1941 - 04
Andrew A. Reck Obituary
Andrew A. "Andy" Reck, 78, of Export, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital. He was born April 1, 1941, in Export and was a son of the late Anthony and Lena (Baggozzi) Reck. Andy was a retired heavy equipment operator who enjoyed repairing small engine equipment such as lawnmowers and chainsaws. He possessed the gift of gab and looked forward spending time conversing with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Reck, and a stepbrother, James Rigone. Surviving are his wife, Pat (Broome) Reck; two children, Andrea Kendall, of Apollo, and Michael (Lisa) Reck, of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Katlyn Kendall, Rebecca and Allan Reck; a brother, Dino (Mary Ann) Reck; stepbrother, Don (Kushleen) Rigone; and sister in-law, Barbara Reck. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends and family welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Father Daniel Ulishney officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020
