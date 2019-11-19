|
Andrew A. Zborovsky Sr., 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Braddock, son of the late Andrew and Katherine Zborovsky. Prior to his retirement, Andrew was a draftsman for Centerline Engineering and was a member of the Masons, Plum Creek Temple. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Jean (Marquis) Zborovsky. He is survived by his two sons, Andrew A. Zborovsky Jr. (Mary) and Alden Zborvosky; and his daughter, Cheryl Kuznicki and her husband, Stanley.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at a time to be announced Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmorelandconservancy.com. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019