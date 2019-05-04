Andrew C. Darling, 27, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Lancaster County, as a result of a truck-driving accident. Born July 23, 1991, in Greensburg, he was a son of Dennis L. Darling and Kathy A. (Rings) Darling, of Latrobe. Andrew was employed as a truck driver for Ductmate. He was a 2010 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and also graduated from Wyotech, Blairsville, where he studied heavy duty diesel and high performance engines. His passion was cars, whether it be working on them or racing. He was an avid 4-Wheel Drive racing fan and a member of the Tri-County 4-Wheelers and East Coast 4-Wheel Drive Association. He will be remembered as a kind and loyal son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by all. Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wayne Rings; his paternal grandmother, Ethel Darling; and an aunt, Brenda Darling. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by one brother, Benjamin L. Darling and his fiancee, Katie Downey, of Latrobe; two nephews, Bentley and Dakota; his maternal grandmother, Alice Rings, of Greensburg; his paternal grandfather, George "Tom" Darling and his wife, Dottie, of Lodi, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Susan Rings, Anna and Darren Bianco, Barbara and Michael Miller, Zeke Darling, George Darling, and Luke Darling; and his cousins, Jeneva, Amanda, Samantha, Logan, Jacob, Joshua, Jessica, Mark, Matthew, Thomas, and Keith.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Martin Ankrum officiating. Interment will be private.

