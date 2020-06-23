Andrew Cropcho
1926 - 2020-06-16
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Tex" Cropcho, 93, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Arnold, to the late George and Pearl Kowal Cropcho. Andrew was a former member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold and the Loyal Oder of the Moose No. 53 in New Kensington. He had an outstanding memory and enjoyed sharing stories with all who would listen. Tex served in the Philippines in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed bowling, golf, country music and had a passion for the Native American Indians. His pride and joy were his three grandchildren, and he loved attending all of their school functions and swim meets. Survivors include his son, Thomas A. (Lorna) Cropcho, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Andrew Cropcho, of Seattle, Wash., Sara Cropcho, of Creighton, and Stephanie (Tyler Gardlock) Cropcho, of Pittsburgh. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Cropcho; and eight siblings. The family would like to thank the staff at Platinum Ridge for taking such great care of Andrew over the last few months of his life. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knead Community Cafe, New Kensington. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved