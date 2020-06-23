Andrew "Tex" Cropcho, 93, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Arnold, to the late George and Pearl Kowal Cropcho. Andrew was a former member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold and the Loyal Oder of the Moose No. 53 in New Kensington. He had an outstanding memory and enjoyed sharing stories with all who would listen. Tex served in the Philippines in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed bowling, golf, country music and had a passion for the Native American Indians. His pride and joy were his three grandchildren, and he loved attending all of their school functions and swim meets. Survivors include his son, Thomas A. (Lorna) Cropcho, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Andrew Cropcho, of Seattle, Wash., Sara Cropcho, of Creighton, and Stephanie (Tyler Gardlock) Cropcho, of Pittsburgh. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Cropcho; and eight siblings. The family would like to thank the staff at Platinum Ridge for taking such great care of Andrew over the last few months of his life. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knead Community Cafe, New Kensington. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.