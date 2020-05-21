Andrew F. Janos Sr., 100, of Smithton, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born Oct. 8, 1919, in Export, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Lucas) Janos. Andrew was the owner/operator of Janos Garage in Smithton from 1950 until his retirement. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Perryopolis, the K of C in Smithton and the American Legion Post 790 in Smithton. He honorably served in the Army during World War II. He is survived by his sons, Andrew F. (Maurine) Janos Jr., of Monessen, and John J. (Jacque) Janos, of Smithton; grandchildren, Jodi (George "Dan") Doney, Andrew Francis (Kelly) Janos III, Juliette (Kevin) Powers, Kellie Janos (Patrick) Peto and Jonathan (Karin) Janos; great-grandchildren, Aleksander, Lincoln, Sam, Daniel, Katie, Liam, Logan, Adyson, Blake, Cailyn, Madelynn and Abigail; brother, Walter (Sally) Janos, of Youngwood; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Hynek, of Smithton, Rose Zadorski, of Michigan, and Tressa Dellisanti, of Loyalhanna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Balko) Janos; and siblings, Mary, Joseph, Edward, Stanley, Gertrude, Frances and William. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Church in Perryopolis. Interment with military honors will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Due to state mandate, visitation will be limited to 25 guests at a time with face masks required, and the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 guests.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.