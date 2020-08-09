Andrew F. Suchko, a spirited, fun-loving family man, passed away quietly in his Belle Vernon home, surrounded by his family, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Andy, 89, was born March 31, 1931, in Lowber, to the late Michael and Anna Petrulak Suchko. He married his hometown sweetheart, Elizabeth Tumbry Suchko, 64 years ago. Andy served in the Army and protected our country in the Korean War. He earned his BS in education from California State Teachers College and began his profession as a high school teacher. Andy embraced his community and was an active member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, and a life member of Belle Vernon American Legion. He owned and operated several businesses, including Andy Suchko Oil Co. An avid Steelers fan and season ticket holder for 48 years, Andy loved to host family and friends at the games, and had a passion for gardening and golfing. Many good memories were made on Sunday afternoons with his family and loving friends by the pool. Andy took great pride in his family and treasured time spent with each of them. He has three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and JoAnn Suchko, of Greensburg, Scott and Colleen Suchko, of Rostraver Township, and Sean and Celeste Suchko, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Amanda, Matthew, Olivia, Zakarie and Nicholas Suchko; and two great-grandchildren, Alton and Scarlett Suchko. He was preceded in death by his six brothers, Michael, George, Charlie, Nick, John and Paul Suchko; and sister, Ann Mamrak. His sister, Mary Coccagno, who helped raise him as a child, still resides in Lowber. Andy will be remembered as a generous soul who enjoyed a good steak, a strong gin and tonic (not a shorty) on cloth tablecloths with his family and friends laughing loudly around him. The family would also like to thank the staff of Twin Oaks and Andy's caretakers Cindy and Ellen for their kindness and providing him comfort in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Divine Liturgy with the Rev. Stephen J. Wahal as celebrant. Entombment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time. Family and friends are also asked to please meet directly at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Divine Liturgy on Tuesday if attending the funeral Mass. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
.