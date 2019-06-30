Andrew F. "Andy" Young Jr., 90, of Economy Borough, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, with his beloved wife, Laura, and stepsons, Barron and Brian Marien at his side. His death was caused by pancreatic cancer infecting him over a seven-month period. Andy was born June 24, 1929, in Harrisburg. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1952 with a B.S in journalism, following which he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force, completing his service in September 1954 as a first lieutenant, serving as the headquarters squadron adjutant of the 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing in Korea. Following military service, he joined the Westinghouse Corp. as a marketing communications specialist with the Westinghouse Aerospace Division in Baltimore, Md., for 10 years, where he established and managed a marketing communications department. In 1964. Andy was assigned to Westinghouse Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh, where he served 28 more years, retiring in 1991 as manager of Corporate Strategic Marketing Communications. Andy is survived by his precious and devoted wife, Laura A. Marien-Young; and Laura's sons, Brian and Barron. He is also survived by his wonderful family: children, Steven, Joseph and Christine (mother Emalea Welch). A fourth child, Judy Haase, passed away from rectal cancer in 2001. Andy is also survived by Judy's daughters, Marjorie (Joel) Starrett, their little daughter, Lucy, and granddaughter, Valerie Haase. He is survived by granddaughter, nurse Lisa Marie Hull, (Justin), little daughter, Alexandra, and grandsons, Andrew and Kyle Young. His surviving family also includes a manager, Marketing Business Systems, daughter, Heather (mother, Lois Nary), Young Bozsoki. Andy and Laura enjoyed a very active social life of ballroom dancing, entertaining as hosts at many dinner parties and cruising the beautiful Caribbean, European and Mediterranean countries and ports, most of the time with many friends and family. Andy was an active Mason in Lodge No. 796 and a Shriner in Syria Shrine, where he served as shrine ambassador, Shrine Trap Gun Club past president and secretary. He was an extra class ham radio operator in the image of his father. Andy made radio contacts with all world continents and in recent years, "rag chews" with his best friend in high school and their close radio friends in Maryland. He was an active outdoorsman, hunting and fishing in the Pennsylvania woods and streams and the big game mountains of Montana and Wyoming. Andy and Laura are dedicated members of Dutilh United Methodist Church in Cranberry. They shared a deep love and devotion with each other through their active and dedicated 27-year married life.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. PA 16066. A Masonic service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A church visitation time will also be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, prior to the funeral service, both to be conducted at Dutilh United Methodist Church, 1270 Dutilh Road, Cranberry Township. PA 16066. Burial will be private in Derry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children-Erie. Checks may be sent to Syria Shriners, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024, Attn: Recorder. Memo line on checks should note "In memory of Andy Young." Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019