Andrew G. Krall Sr. Obituary
Andrew George Krall Sr., 95, of Pleasant Unity, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1924, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Andrew J. Krall and Anna (Fil) Krall McDonald. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Teledyne Vasco, Latrobe. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite and was a World War II Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Keys; and his brother, Rudolph Krall. He is survived by his wife of 75 years this November, Rose Marie (Wensing) Krall; two sons, Drew Krall, of Pleasant Unity, and Jack Krall and wife, Donna, of Latrobe; his brother, William Krall, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 20 to July 21, 2019
