Andrew Joseph Cernuska, 92, of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 27, 1926, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Cernuska. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty King Cernuska; and his three daughters, Andrea Holet and husband, Kenneth, of Earlysville, Va., Judith Thorpe and Thomas, of Vanderbilt, and Pam Cunningham, of Vanderbilt. He had a great love for his family and he loved his seven grandchildren, and especially enjoyed his eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving brothers and sister, John Cernuska and wife, Josephine, of Mt. Pleasant, Paul Cernuska and wife, Louise, of Perryopolis, and Mrs. Betty Lambert and husband, of New Freedom, Pa. In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in his death by his brothers, Joseph Cernuska and Steve Cernuska; a sister, Mary (Cernuska) Valery; and a son-in-law, Mark Cunningham. Andrew was a retired worker from Lee-Norse and a World War II veteran. Andrew was known as the neighborhood handyman, always willing to help out and fix something for anyone. His smile and laugh were contagious, and you could always count on him to be the prankster.

A memorial service for Andrew will be held for him at a later date. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 28, 2019