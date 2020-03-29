Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Andrew J. Hauser


1985 - 2020
Andrew J. Hauser Obituary
Andrew Jay Hauser, 34, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1985, in Latrobe, a son of Nathan Hauser (Tesa), and Jean Terwilliger Cotter (Nathan). Andy was a very good and talented carpenter, working with his father as a job foreman for J.J. Hauser and Sons Building Contractors. He loved spending time with his sons, Cayden and Logan, and also enjoyed hunting, golf, riding quads, and baseball. In addition to his parents and stepparents, he is survived by his wife, Crystal (Willis) Hauser; two sons, Cayden H. and Logan J. Hauser; five siblings, Cara Hauser (James Bloom), Jacob Cotter, Emily Cotter, Olivia Cotter and Devin Hauser; his paternal grandmother, Marjorie Hauser; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, close friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jacob J. Hauser; his maternal grandfather, Larry Terwilliger; his maternal grandmother, Ilene Mullen; two uncles, Ernie Lamberski and James Terwilliger; and a cousin, Zachary Kloos. A service will be held at a later date due to the ongoing medical crisis. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions may be made to Andy's family to be put into trust for his sons. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
