Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
South Greensburg, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greensburg Catholic Cemetery
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Andrew J. Lubash


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Lubash Obituary
Andrew James Lubash, 55, of Export, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born May 3, 1964, in Greensburg, a son of Helen R. (Vinoski) Lubash, of Greensburg, and the late Thomas E. Lubash Sr. Prior to his disability, he had been employed by Ruffner Heating and Fedco Manufacturing. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas E. Lubash Jr. He is survived by his wife, Regina "Gina" (Kovac) Lubash; two sisters, Bernadette Moore and husband Christopher, of Derry, and Cynthia DeRunk, of Butler; and seven nieces and nephews, Kelly (Leroy), Sarah, Jessica, Joey, Jessica (Mike), Sarah (John) and Angela (Sam). Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -