Andrew James Lubash, 55, of Export, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born May 3, 1964, in Greensburg, a son of Helen R. (Vinoski) Lubash, of Greensburg, and the late Thomas E. Lubash Sr. Prior to his disability, he had been employed by Ruffner Heating and Fedco Manufacturing. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas E. Lubash Jr. He is survived by his wife, Regina "Gina" (Kovac) Lubash; two sisters, Bernadette Moore and husband Christopher, of Derry, and Cynthia DeRunk, of Butler; and seven nieces and nephews, Kelly (Leroy), Sarah, Jessica, Joey, Jessica (Mike), Sarah (John) and Angela (Sam). Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.