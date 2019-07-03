Andrew J. Perratone, 29, of Latrobe, died Monday, July 1, 2019, as the result of an accident. He was born Oct. 19, 1989, in Latrobe, a son of Fred F. Perratone III, of Latrobe, and Mandy Boyer Giovannagelo and her husband, Dino, of Derry. Andrew was a 2008 graduate of Derry Area High School. He attended the Word of Life Church, in Greensburg, and worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and the Latrobe First Ward Fireman's Club. He liked hunting, camping, working on cars and riding his bike. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred F. "Fritz" and Dora J. "Dornie" Perratone; an uncle, Doug Perratone, and an aunt, Lynn Hunter. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Ashley Zottola (Rick), of Greensburg; his maternal grandparents, John and Nancy Boyer, of Hillside; his girlfriend, Brooklyn Meckley, of Vandergrift; a nephew, Vincent, and a niece, Kaylie; aunts and uncles, John Boyer (Brenda), of Scottdale, Lori Nicely (Ron), of Latrobe, Jeff Perratone (Vicki) and Lisa Zeunges(Wally), all of Latrobe; and several cousins.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Gary Tustin officiating. Interment will follow in the Unity Cemetery.

