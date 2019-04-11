Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Andrew J. Schick


Andrew J. Schick

1930 -
Andrew J. Schick Obituary
Andrew J. Schick, 88, of New Kensington, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 18, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew C. and Mary D. Brinsky Schick and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Schick was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a glass cutter for PPG, Creighton. He had also worked for Shamey's Gulf Station, New Kensington, and Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, manicuring his lawn, washing his car and was an outstanding baseball and softball player in his youth. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen "Nell" Noullet Schick; son, Michael Joseph Schick, of Saltsburg; two grandchildren, Noah M. and Nina M. Schick; and brother, John Schick, of Lower Burrell.
Friends are invited to attend Christian funeral Mass Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or a . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019
