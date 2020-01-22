|
|
Andrew "Ben" Mott, 85, of Humphreys, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Humphreys, the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Nagy) Mott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann (Ludvik); daughter, Belinda Vargovich; infant grandson, Benjamin; brothers, Joseph, George, Alex, Paul, Steve (Tip), Gabriel and John; and sisters, Julia Bulebush, Helen Surma, Anna Gogets and Mary Mott. Ben is survived by his daughter, Tracy Viazanko and her husband, Bob, of Kecksburg; three grandchildren, Anna Viazanko (Zach) and Andrew and Erica Vargovich; brother, Mike; sister, Yolanda; sisters-in-law, Shirley Ludvik, Veronica Danser and Linda Mott; and numerous nieces and nephews, including dear friend, Janet (Joey) Mott. Ben was an Army veteran who enjoyed spending time outside, gardening and hunting with his family. He was a horse enthusiast and was an avid supporter of Anna, whom he loved to watch ride and compete and he rarely missed a horse show or a lesson.
Per Ben's wishes, there will be no visitation or viewing. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
"Death is only a door, when it closes another opens. Heaven is being reunited with those we love." www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 22, 2020