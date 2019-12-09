Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Vigil
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
1948 - 2019
Andrew R. Kozar Obituary
Andrew R. Kozar, 71, of Norvelt, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 7, 1948, in Scottdale. He was the son of the late James F. Kozar and Irene R. Kozar. He served with the Army during Vietnam War as a sergeant. In addition, he also worked at Permali for 13 years and Kennametal for 20 years. He loved his five furry friends, Tobey, Grayson, Oreo, Simon and Belle. Andrew also enjoyed his summer patio time. He was a member of St. Florian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Kozar and David Kozar. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Debbie; two sisters, Caroline Dreher and Rosemary Baird; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and very many family members, including Denise and Henry, Connie and Steve, Dorothy and Jerry, Ricky and Patti and Sondra and David.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, and 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with vigil prayers at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Church, United.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
