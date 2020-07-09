1/
Andrew S. Bartko
1960 - 2020
Andrew S. Bartko, 60, of West Newton, formerly of McKeesport, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1960, a son of Suellen Abraham Bartko Lotz and the late Andrew Bartko. In addition to his mother, he is survived by four sons, Steven Thomas, Anthony Bartko, Nathaniel Bartko, and Garrett Hall; two daughters, Allie Bartko and Ashley Bartko; five grandchildren; a brother, Gary Bartko; and two sisters: Kelly Estok and Jennifer Gallagher. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
