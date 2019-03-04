Andrew S. Yantos, 86, of New Alexandria, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born in Greenwald, son of the late Stephen and Alice (Malletz) Yantos. Prior to retirement Andrew worked as a supervisor at the Braun Bakery in Greensburg for over 30 years. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church of New Alexandria and served as an usher. Andrew was proud of his Polish heritage. He loved polka music and polka dances, as well as Polish food. Andrew enjoyed golfing, NASCAR, going to casinos, and watching Steelers and Pirate games. He rarely missed a family event, for he loved his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Krovantka) Yantos; one sister, Anna Mary Koch and her husband, William; and his niece, Agnes Blanio. Andrew is survived by his sister, Barbara Volek and her husband, Stan, of New Alexandria; and nieces and nephews, Melinda Clark and husband, Chuck, Chris Koch, Jackie Bussard and husband, Bob, Tim Volek, Monica Volek, Jennifer Volek Ferry, and Josephine Loughner; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, www.newhousefuneralhome.com. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.