Andrew T. Dulemba, 81, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Yukon, Pa., to Walter and Mary (Bihon) Dulemba. Andy is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Patricia (Wagner) Dulemba; and was the loving father of Donna (Michael) Kaminsky, Andrew Dulemba Jr., John (Debbie) Dulemba, Ron (Michele) Dulemba, Nicole (Bill) Poland and the late Thomas E. Dulemba; proud grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Thomas (Alice) and Kenneth (Carole) Dulemba and Rose Graham, and the late Walter Dulemba Jr.; also survived by sister-in-law, Judith Dulemba; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; and brother, Walter Jr. Andy retired from the Penn Township Road Department. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, gardening, repairing vehicles and tractors, and dancing and listening to polkas. Andy was known for his sense of humor and generous spirit, and would always say "Call me and I will be there."
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Special thank-yous to our loving family for all of their support and the nurses and aides of Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Andy.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019