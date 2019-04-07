Andy J. Benedict, 85, of Stahlstown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Excela Heath Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Sept. 23, 1933, in New Derry, a son of the late Andy and Henrietta (Brant) Benedict Sr. Andy was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a veteran of the Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 354. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Benedict; and a nephew, Danny Landy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Knupp Benedict, of Stahlstown; a sister, Elsie Landy, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Eric Damon officiating. Interment will follow at Snowball Cemetery, Stahlstown. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will hold services at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary