Andy J. Benedict


1933 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andy J. Benedict Obituary
Andy J. Benedict, 85, of Stahlstown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Excela Heath Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Sept. 23, 1933, in New Derry, a son of the late Andy and Henrietta (Brant) Benedict Sr. Andy was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a veteran of the Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 354. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Benedict; and a nephew, Danny Landy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Knupp Benedict, of Stahlstown; a sister, Elsie Landy, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Eric Damon officiating. Interment will follow at Snowball Cemetery, Stahlstown. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will hold services at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
