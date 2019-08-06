|
Andy V. "Sonny" Chick Jr., 82, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Jeannette, son of the late Andy V. Chick Sr. and Rose Todaro Chick. Prior to his retirement, Sonny was employed by National Aluminum Co. in Murrysville, and found his calling at Jimmy's Place in Jeannette. Sonny celebrated 57 years of marriage to the late Joan (Cisco) Chick. He was a devoted father to his four daughters and a proud and supportive grandfather, traveling to watch his grandsons play hockey and baseball. He enjoyed conversation and knew at least one person everywhere he went. Other favorite things included homemade wine, pasta, his granddaughter's cupcakes, the lottery, and watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Sonny served in the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1222 and American Legion Post 344, both of Jeannette. In addition to his wife and parents, Sonny was predeceased by a brother, James "Jimmy" Chick. He is survived by his daughters, Andrea "Andi" McKee (Herb Daugherty), of Jeannette, Marianne "Mimi" Fisk (Kevin), of Brown Deer, Wis., Joni Chick, of Jeannette, and Marta Topolski, of Leonardtown, Md. He leaves behind a legacy in his grandchildren, Danielle Kosnosky (Justin), Conor, Bryce, and Haden Fisk, Shane Topolski, Aaron Daugherty and Arlie (Chris and Cole) McLaren. Sonny is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jean Chick, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A blessing will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Father Paul A. Lisik presiding. Military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, https://www.mariolemieux.org.
