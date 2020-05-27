Angel L. Mendez, 70, of Upper Burrell, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in his home. He was born April 7, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and has been a resident of the local area for the past 30 years after moving from Kittanning. Mr. Mendez worked for Polyconcepts of North America, formerly Leed's, and had also worked for Flabeg Glass Manufacturing. He was a social member of Kinloch Fire Hall and enjoyed collecting various things, including baseball cards and angels. He loved history, trivia, chess and especially music, singing and karaoke. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as boxing. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Margaret L. Pottle Mendez; six children, Desirie Mendez, of Atlanta, Ga., Amanda Mendez, of Etna, Carissa Mendez, of Pittsburgh, Scotty Skaggs, of Marysville, Samantha (Dale) Nelson, of Chesterfield, Va., and Justina Venturino, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Alexandria Brown, Madison Morvik, Tatum and Piper Ravsten, Xavier Wojciechowski, Jordyn Nelson and Dante, Domanik and Taylor Nelson; great-grandchildren, Abel and Dovie Jean Brown; and his beloved dogs, Bear and Gizmo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Martinez-Mendez; and daughter, Alyssa Claypoole. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road. Visitors are required to stay in their vehicles. Funeral services are private. Guestbook can be signed online at www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.