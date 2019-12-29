|
Angela C. Golomb, 87, of Monessen, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Chunkala Vingas. Angela was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen and the Ladies' Guild. She had volunteered with the former Meals on Wheels program as well as at the St. Vincent DePaul facility in Monessen. She had worked as a bookkeeper at the Valley Independent prior to her retirement. Surviving are husband of 67 years, John T. Golomb, son, John F. Golomb, of Monessen, son, Charles Golomb and Lesley Sprigg, of Matthews, N.C., daughter, Cynthia and husband, Gilbert Escauriza, of Bal Harbour Fla., daughter, Susan Golomb and Dave Murphy, of Uniontown, and son, Jerome Golomb,of Miami, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kristen, Joshua, Shannon, Natalie, Jocelyn, and Noelle; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ernie and wife, Yvonne Vingas, of Monessen.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen, with Father Stephen Wahal officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rostraver Township. The Parish Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by a Panachida service.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019