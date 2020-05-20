Angela G. Balestrieri, born Angela Giovanna Corona in Caltanissetta, Sicily (Italy), on Dec. 14, 1927, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the oldest of six sisters. As a result of World War II and for safety reasons, Angela had to move north to the city of Arezzo (outside Florence) in the Tuscany region where she would grow up. She survived life and death situations and endured the hardships of war and German occupation. One day upon returning from buying milk at a farm for her baby sister, an artillery round went by her head and exploded into the hillside. Angela found herself caught in the commencement of a firefight. In recalling that episode she said, "I knew it had to be angels carrying me because no human being could run as fast as I did across an open field without their feet touching the ground. It was as though someone was lifting me off the ground as I ran, while bullets were flying all around." On July 17, 1952, she married John Balestrieri in Rome, Italy. John traveled from Tarrs to visit his father's family in Sicily when he accidentally met Angela on the first day of his trip, and coincidently the last day of her trip as she was visiting some of her family there. John asked her aunt to have Angela stay longer and they began their courtship. She came to the U.S. in January 1953 (sailing on the Andrea Doria) and settled in Tarrs where they began a family. They moved to Greensburg in 1973 where she finally got the "little home I always wanted," and remained there until 2008. During this time, Angela found the love and salvation of Jesus Christ that changed her life forever and affected her family and those around her. Angela was a genuine, kind and giving person who saw the best in people, always encouraging and sharing the love of Jesus with those she came in contact with, even until her death. She "was not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes..." (Romans 1:16) Angela lived the faith she believed in. Simply put, she loved Jesus, her family, and people. Angela demonstrated this love by doing for others and making those around her feel so valued. She was a member of Word of Life Church in Greensburg where she had numerous friends and enjoyed the longer worship times of the Sunday services. Angela spent the last 12 years with her youngest son, who took her back to Sicily to live, then Alexandria, Va., and finally San Diego, Calif. She said that those years were filled with the adventures of a lifetime. Angela is survived by her three children, Joseph Balestrieri, of Greensburg, Michelle Balestrieri, of Los Angeles, Calif., and John Balestrieri, of La Mesa, Calif. There will be a viewing May 28 at Aztlan Mortuary in La Mesa, Calif., with the cemetery interment on May 29 at the Cypress View Mausoleum and Crematory in San Diego, Calif.



