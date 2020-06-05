Angela M. "Angie" Adamek, 61, of Murrysville and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born June 3, 1958, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Anthony and Gilda Arrigo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Arrigo. She is survived by her loving husband who adored her, R. Kevin Adamek; five loving children, Dylan Adamek, Kelsey (Dustin Mitsch) Golden, Keyern (Chanelle) Adamek, Colin (Emily Laubham) Adamek and Kerrianne (Stephen Johns) Adamek; two brothers, Philip (Sandy) Arrigo and David (Theresa) Arrigo; a sister-in-law, Barbara Arrigo; and several nieces and nephews. Angie will be remembered by her family and friends as being radiantly beautiful, inside and out. She was a light in dark places, always helping others and lending an ear to listen. She loved to play tennis and was an excellent competitor on the court, but when she was at home, she was being followed around by the family pets, Josey, Chester and the late Maggie, who went on walks with her before jumping up on the couch to snuggle. Angie was an incredible cook and everyone enjoyed her amazing meals. She was known for leaving post-it notes with smiley faces, hearts and little reminders around the house or tucked into suitcases. She also worked alongside her husband in the family business. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville, PA 15668. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be a funeral service and celebration of Angie's life at the Adamek residence immediately following the visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to www.pancan.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.