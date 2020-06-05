Angela M. Adamek
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela M. "Angie" Adamek, 61, of Murrysville and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born June 3, 1958, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Anthony and Gilda Arrigo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Arrigo. She is survived by her loving husband who adored her, R. Kevin Adamek; five loving children, Dylan Adamek, Kelsey (Dustin Mitsch) Golden, Keyern (Chanelle) Adamek, Colin (Emily Laubham) Adamek and Kerrianne (Stephen Johns) Adamek; two brothers, Philip (Sandy) Arrigo and David (Theresa) Arrigo; a sister-in-law, Barbara Arrigo; and several nieces and nephews. Angie will be remembered by her family and friends as being radiantly beautiful, inside and out. She was a light in dark places, always helping others and lending an ear to listen. She loved to play tennis and was an excellent competitor on the court, but when she was at home, she was being followed around by the family pets, Josey, Chester and the late Maggie, who went on walks with her before jumping up on the couch to snuggle. Angie was an incredible cook and everyone enjoyed her amazing meals. She was known for leaving post-it notes with smiley faces, hearts and little reminders around the house or tucked into suitcases. She also worked alongside her husband in the family business. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville, PA 15668. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be a funeral service and celebration of Angie's life at the Adamek residence immediately following the visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to www.pancan.org. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
Adamek residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved