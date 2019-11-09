|
|
Angela M. (Duffey) Hoyman, 54, of Derry Township, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 2, 1965, in Hoboken, N.J., the daughter of Paul Duffey, of Latrobe, and the late Shirley (Garris) Duffey. Angela was a caretaker. She was a member of New Derry United Methodist Church. She enjoyed horses, children, and taking care of her family, and loved her dog, Spatula. In addition to her mother, Angela was preceded in death by her one brother, Brian Garris; and two sisters, Paula Wayda and Mary Perry. Angela is survived by her son, Brandon A. Duffey and wife, Deanna, of Blairsville; three brothers, James Duffey, of Jeannette, Mike Duffey and wife, Sandy, of Blairsville, and Rick Garris and wife, Sandy, of Derry; one sister, Diane Stuhala and husband, Robert, of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, for Angela's life celebration in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, Pa., 724-694-8331. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas Kennedy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and Dr. Matthew G. Sulecki, MD, for their care of Angela. Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019