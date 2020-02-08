Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Traficante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Traficante


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Traficante Obituary
Angela Traficante, 89, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville. Angela was born June 6, 1930, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Pietro and Michalina (Telarico) Molinaro. Angela worked at Sam's Club in Monroeville for more than 20 years as a sales demonstrator. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Traficante; her sister, Clara Cortese; and her brothers, Richard and Perry Molinaro. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Simmons, of Trafford; her grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel Simmons; her sister, Ida Haupt, of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the time of a prayer service with Pastor Gary Simpson in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Simpson officiating. Entombment will follow in the New St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, North Versailles. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -