Angela Traficante, 89, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville. Angela was born June 6, 1930, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Pietro and Michalina (Telarico) Molinaro. Angela worked at Sam's Club in Monroeville for more than 20 years as a sales demonstrator. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Traficante; her sister, Clara Cortese; and her brothers, Richard and Perry Molinaro. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Simmons, of Trafford; her grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel Simmons; her sister, Ida Haupt, of Trafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the time of a prayer service with Pastor Gary Simpson in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Simpson officiating. Entombment will follow in the New St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, North Versailles. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.