Angelina M. (Barilaro) Sensenich, 97, of Conway, S.C., formerly of Irwin, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 7, 1923, in Sewickley, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Iera) Barilaro. Prior to retiring, Angeline was employed as an aide at the former Sixth Street School in Irwin, and was also employed at Serro's Catering in Herminie. She was an active volunteer at Oceanside Village in South Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thamer Sensenich. Surviving are a son, John Sensenich, of Conway, S.C.; a brother, Joseph Barilaro and his wife, Theresa, of Surfside City, S.C.; and a sister, Theresa Petrilena, of Indiana. At Angelina's request, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, 4499 US Highway 17 Bypass South, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
