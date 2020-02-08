|
Angeline (Orsino) "Ange" Brannigan, 98, of Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1922, in Hahntown, a daughter of the late Frank and Elvira (Andrini) Orsino. She was a member of St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon and a member of the Fairmont Hahntown Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brannigan; a daughter, Judith Gebert; two sisters, Marietta Wagoner and Ann Jones; and brothers, Orlando, Alexander, Frankie and John Orsino. Surviving are two daughters, Bobbi Bachinsky, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Terri Pendleton and her husband, Michael, of Fayetteville: nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother, Jean Bukva, of Hahntown, Albert Orsino and wife, Dru, of Hahntown, and Elvira "Dolly" Korpar and husband, Joseph , of Hutchinson. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to Spirit Trust Lutheran Life, 840 Fifth Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.