Angeline (Testa) Dargi, 85, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born Jan. 4, 1935, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Agnus (Penzera) Testa. Angeline married Paul Edward Dargi Jr. Dec. 28, 1956, at Our Lady of Grace Church. Angeline graduated from Greensburg High School and earned her associates degree from Seton Hall University. She was employed as a manager for AT&T. Angeline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her, including her three dogs, Bella, Bennie and Lizzy, and her cat, Vern. In addition to her husband, Angeline is survived by children, Paul Dargi, Jeffrey Dargi and Tammy Vernoy; grandchildren, Sidney Vernoy and Natalie Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Jennelle and Dylan; and siblings, Flora Schaefer and Michael Testa. All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y. To share condolences and to send memorial gifts to the family, visit her tribute page at www.goodlandercares.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.